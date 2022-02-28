LPL Financial LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 35,236 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in V.F. by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 16,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

