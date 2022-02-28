LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $153.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

