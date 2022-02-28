LPL Financial LLC Sells 52,013 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 895,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,835,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $30.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.