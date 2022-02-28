Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) rose 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as 29.04 and last traded at 29.00. Approximately 637,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,651,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on LCID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 33.99 and a 200-day moving average of 32.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

