Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $7.54 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $345.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.46 and a 200-day moving average of $375.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.