Lumbard & Kellner LLC Invests $4.46 Million in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 715,844 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. Hudbay Minerals comprises 1.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBM. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBM. Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.17.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

