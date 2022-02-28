Lumbard & Kellner LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $439.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

