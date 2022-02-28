LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €817.09 ($928.51).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MC shares. UBS Group set a €879.00 ($998.86) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($909.09) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($954.55) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of MC opened at €666.60 ($757.50) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($296.08). The business’s fifty day moving average is €702.58 and its 200 day moving average is €681.43.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

