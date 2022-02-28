Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 208.7% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing bought 320,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $61.24 on Monday. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

