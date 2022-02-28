Man Group plc Purchases New Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in WEX by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in WEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $165.64 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $232.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average is $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.09.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

