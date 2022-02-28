Man Group plc Reduces Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,802 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 632.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after purchasing an additional 522,956 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,054,000 after purchasing an additional 341,697 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 74.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 588,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 250,936 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPO opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $90.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.36.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

