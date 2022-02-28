Man Group plc Sells 66,125 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,125 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

