Man Group plc Takes Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,333,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 243,592 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,676.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 231,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 218,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $51.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.