Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,621 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR opened at $50.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

