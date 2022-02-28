Manchester United (MANU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Manchester United by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Manchester United by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

