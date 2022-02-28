Manchester United (MANU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MANU stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
Manchester United Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
