Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji Sells 13,979 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $673,787.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $60,724.28.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $49.89 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 338,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 246,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 87,420 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

