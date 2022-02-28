Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 11,488 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,501,316. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.61.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $80.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.35. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

