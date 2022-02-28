Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 100,000 Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter worth $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter worth $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter worth $287,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter worth $505,000.

Shares of Argus Capital stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. Argus Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

