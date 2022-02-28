Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 118,257 Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,388,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,294,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,048,000.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $3.36 on Monday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

About Bright Health Group (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.