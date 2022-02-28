Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,877 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,512. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $48.52 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

