Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,124 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $244.26 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

