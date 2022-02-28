Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 227,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 204.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MNKD opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $683.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.80. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

