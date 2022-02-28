Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,168 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Masco were worth $25,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at $28,696,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 7.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 8.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 58.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.