MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $110.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MasTec by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MasTec by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

