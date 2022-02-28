MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $114.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.