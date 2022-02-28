MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $114.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.21% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.
Shares of MTZ stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About MasTec (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
