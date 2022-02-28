Matryx (MTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $731.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Matryx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $100,004.11 and approximately $731.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00034731 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00106350 BTC.

Matryx Coin Profile

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

