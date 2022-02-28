Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

