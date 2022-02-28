Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
SOPA opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91. Society Pass has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $77.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.
Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.
