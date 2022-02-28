Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.81. 56,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,833. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.07. The company has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

