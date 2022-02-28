Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Pentair accounts for about 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after buying an additional 33,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,945. Pentair plc has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

