Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 1,391 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,113,000.

TIP traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,111. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

