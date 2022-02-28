Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,247,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,262. The firm has a market cap of $202.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.