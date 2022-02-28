megaBONK Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. megaBONK has a market cap of $79,228.57 and approximately $5,174.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00035905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00109706 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

