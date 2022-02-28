Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $97.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

