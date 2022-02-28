Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,314 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.47% of Meritage Homes worth $17,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $6,312,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 389,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $97.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $125.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

