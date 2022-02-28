Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRSN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $294.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 131,713.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

