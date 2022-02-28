Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 4.63. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

