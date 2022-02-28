Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 585 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $87.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.