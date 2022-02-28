MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,739 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,182. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.