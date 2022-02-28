MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,254,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,803,989,000 after purchasing an additional 49,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $103,602,060,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $241.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.06 and a 200-day moving average of $254.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.