MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $908,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $209.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,653. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.88.

