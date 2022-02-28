MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 113,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $104.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

