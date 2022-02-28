MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 81,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Medtronic by 86.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

MDT stock opened at $105.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

