MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 991 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $231.80. 37,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,482. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.90 and a 200-day moving average of $245.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

