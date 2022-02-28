Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,615,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,515,611 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $540,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.36. 641,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,640,043. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

