Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1,600.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.90. 669,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,304,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

