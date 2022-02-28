Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Purchases $13,575.00 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) Director John E. Noone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MPB opened at $28.42 on Monday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter worth $75,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.