Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,204 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.