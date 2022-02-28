Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 350.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth about $732,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Forum Merger IV by 1,904,820.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 95,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 95,241 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Forum Merger IV by 63.1% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMIV opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

