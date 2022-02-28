Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,975 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after buying an additional 109,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 100,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 77,164 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTA. JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Profile (Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.